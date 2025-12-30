A Parking Lot Security Guard Accused A Coffee Shop Customer Of Driving Someone Else’s Car, So They Showed Him That He Was Completely Wrong

Is there anything worse than dealing with a security guard on a power trip?

Well, yes, but still, those folks are totally annoying!

Check out how this Reddit user dealt with a pushy security guard who wasn’t exactly a genius.

Start now!

I can park here, I’m shopping. “There is a shopping center a few miles away that has my favorite coffee shop in it. It’s got a notoriously small parking lot but is not very busy at 7 am. In the past, I’ve seen an identical sport SUV that parks there a few times. It’s one of those things you notice because my vehicle is not that common and we’ve got similar vinyl decals in the lower left corner of the back window. I get my coffee and breakfast sandwich to sit outside at one of the tables. Sipping away as I read Reddit/news/email. I’m oblivious to anything going on when my ears perk up to what is mid-way through a heated discussion.

What was this all about?

The coffee shop manager is firmly denying that his employee is working today while the security guy for the parking lot is pointing back to my car saying that the employee is. I don’t register what’s going on at this point, just know that some security rent-a-cop is pointing at my car. I keep silent for a few moments wondering what is going on. Does he think I hit someone with my car? Am I being accused of something?

Hmmm…

My tags are current, didn’t park incorrectly. All these things are going through my mind, not realizing that my car happens to look like an employee’s car at the coffee shop. Manager: “…Well I’m telling you, he’s not working today and I don’t see him inside. He might have parked here and gone down the street.” Security lot guy: “either way, he can’t park here. We have the employee section around the side for a reason.” Everything clicked so I spoke up. I immediately addressed them in a rude-ish tone as I could tell that the security guard was a hard ***.

It was time to get involved.

Me: “That’s my car.” Both turn to look at me puzzled, I didn’t get either a chance to speak, “It’s my car you’re pointing at and making a fuss over.” Manager: “ohh, I’m sorry. We thought it was one of my employee’s cars.” Security lot guy: “Why are you driving [coffee employee’s] car? He was supposed to inform you that the employee parking lot is arou…” Me: “Its. My. Car.” I chirp the alarm for emphasis.

This guy wasn’t too bright.

Security lot guy: “so [coffee employee] drives your car?” Me: “No, this is my car. It’s been my car for 7 years. Nobody else drives it but me. [coffee employee] must have a similar looking car. I’ve seen one in this lot a few times. Usually around the corner.” The security lot guy tried to spin this that I shouldn’t park in that same area in the future to avoid the confusion. The Coffee Manager vehemently scolded him and told me that I could park where I wanted. Apologized for the confusion and gave me a free bagel for my trouble. I thought it was amusing. Probably caused the employee a few reprimands in the past for my extended coffee visit stays in the past. Whoops. Sorry dude.”

This security guard wasn’t the smartest guy on the planet…

