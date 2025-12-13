A Podcaster Sounded Off After Skincare Brand Skaind Used An AI Likeness Of Her Face Without Her Permission

Do you think AI is getting a bit out of hand, or is it just me?

Well, whatever you think, I bet you’d agree that this story is a bit concerning.

A podcaster named Arielle Lorre told TikTokkers about how her likeness was copied by AI and used by a skincare brand without her permission.

Arielle told viewers that fans let her know that an AI deepfake from a skincare brand called Skaind used her likeness in a video.

She said, “The entire podcast interview of me promoting this product was digitally manipulated. They created an AI version of me.”

Arielle said she got in touch with the people at Skaind and they told her the company uses AI content and they didn’t know she was a “recognized person.”

Arielle sent a cease-and-desist letter to the company, and Skaind blocked her on social media.

She also tried to get the video removed from Meta, but she was denied.

Arielle said, “Not only is it illegal, but it also dilutes my brand and affects the trust I’ve been building with my audience.”

That’s creepy!

Take a look at the video.

Time. To. Sue.

