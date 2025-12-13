December 13, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Podcaster Sounded Off After Skincare Brand Skaind Used An AI Likeness Of Her Face Without Her Permission

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about ai

TikTok/@ariellelorre

Do you think AI is getting a bit out of hand, or is it just me?

Well, whatever you think, I bet you’d agree that this story is a bit concerning.

A podcaster named Arielle Lorre told TikTokkers about how her likeness was copied by AI and used by a skincare brand without her permission.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@ariellelorre

Arielle told viewers that fans let her know that an AI deepfake from a skincare brand called Skaind used her likeness in a video.

She said, “The entire podcast interview of me promoting this product was digitally manipulated. They created an AI version of me.”

Arielle said she got in touch with the people at Skaind and they told her the company uses AI content and they didn’t know she was a “recognized person.”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@ariellelorre

Arielle sent a cease-and-desist letter to the company, and Skaind blocked her on social media.

She also tried to get the video removed from Meta, but she was denied.

Arielle said, “Not only is it illegal, but it also dilutes my brand and affects the trust I’ve been building with my audience.”

That’s creepy!

woman talking about ai

TikTok/@ariellelorre

Take a look at the video.

@ariellelorre

TikTok attorneys and legal experts – please weigh in!

♬ original sound – Arielle Lorre

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person had a strange comment…

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.17.25 PM A Podcaster Sounded Off After Skincare Brand Skaind Used An AI Likeness Of Her Face Without Her Permission

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.17.41 PM A Podcaster Sounded Off After Skincare Brand Skaind Used An AI Likeness Of Her Face Without Her Permission

And this TikTok user has been there…

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.18.09 PM A Podcaster Sounded Off After Skincare Brand Skaind Used An AI Likeness Of Her Face Without Her Permission

Time. To. Sue.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter