A Shopper Explained Why He Thinks People Shouldn’t Buy Nature Made Magnesium

A TikTokker who posts videos about ingredients in different products took to the social media platform and he talked to viewers about why he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to buy Nature Made magnesium.

The man said that the bottle says the magnesium is “Extra Strength,” but he said that’s not true.

He told viewers, “Magnesium oxide is not bioavailable. You will absorb very little to none from his particular type of magnesium.”

The TikTokker said that people should instead buy magnesium glycinate, magnesium citrate, or magnesium malate.”

He told viewers, “Here in Costco, I couldn’t find anything that I would recommend.”

