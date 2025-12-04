December 4, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Shopper Said Cleaning Supplies At Home Depot Are Cheaper At Dollar Tree Stores

Could it be true…?

A woman named Lashuana told TikTok viewers that she made a big discovery…

She said that cleaning supplies are cheaper at Home Depot than at Dollar Tree.

Lashauna went to a Home Depot store and showed viewers the prices of different cleaning supplies on the shelves.

She told viewers, “Okay, it definitely is cheaper than Dollar Tree since it wants to be $1.25, $1.50, $2.”

Good to know!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker offered a tip.

And this individual was impressed.

Hit up your local Home Depot and pick up your favorite cleaning supplies!

