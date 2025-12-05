A Shopper Sounded Off About How Expensive Chocolate Chips Have Gotten

What next…?

It seems like every time you go to the store these days, you notice that the price of something else has skyrocketed…

And here we go again.

A woman named Eva took to TikTok and showed viewers why she was surprised last time she went to a grocery store.

The text overlay to the video reads, “I was in the mood for homemade chocolate chip cookies but then saw this.”

Eva was clearly shocked by the $6.99 price tag on a package of Toll House chocolate chips.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Are you ******* kidding me?”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person made a good point.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Great, now we can’t afford chocolate, either?

What’s next?!?!

