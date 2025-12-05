December 5, 2025 at 8:55 am

A Shopper Sounded Off About How Expensive Chocolate Chips Have Gotten

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in a grocery store

TikTok/@defnotevaelena

What next…?

It seems like every time you go to the store these days, you notice that the price of something else has skyrocketed…

And here we go again.

A woman named Eva took to TikTok and showed viewers why she was surprised last time she went to a grocery store.

woman shopping for chocolate

TikTok/@defnotevaelena

The text overlay to the video reads, “I was in the mood for homemade chocolate chip cookies but then saw this.”

chocolate in a grocery store

TikTok/@defnotevaelena

Eva was clearly shocked by the $6.99 price tag on a package of Toll House chocolate chips.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Are you ******* kidding me?”

woman at a grocery store

TikTok/@defnotevaelena

Here’s the video.

@defnotevaelena

Are you fucking kidding me!? #greenscreen

♬ Bad Bih 4 Ya – GloRilla

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person made a good point.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.37.47 PM A Shopper Sounded Off About How Expensive Chocolate Chips Have Gotten

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.37.57 PM A Shopper Sounded Off About How Expensive Chocolate Chips Have Gotten

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.38.14 PM A Shopper Sounded Off About How Expensive Chocolate Chips Have Gotten

Great, now we can’t afford chocolate, either?

What’s next?!?!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter