A Shopper Talked About A Heavy-Duty Pair Of Shop Shears She Bought At Harbor Freight That Come With A Lifetime Warranty

by Matthew Gilligan

Harbor Freight for the win!

Well, at least according to this TikTokker…

Her name is Alicia and she told viewers about a sweet deal she found out about when she bought a pair of shop shears from a Harbor Freight store.

Alicia showed viewers the shop shears she bought and said, “They’re like, $7.99, and they’re heavy.”

The TikTokker was impressed with how strong the shears are and she said, “These things are insane!”

Alicia said the deal is even sweeter because she found out they have a lifetime warranty.

She said, “On a $7.99 pair of shop shears? And then I can just completely destroy these and take them back and they give me a new set?”

In the video’s caption, Alicia wrote, “I feel like somebody has got to be gatekeeping this! Harbor Freight shop shears, where have you been all my life?”

Here’s the video.

@aliciakieslichdavenport

i feel like somebody has got to be gatekeeping this??!!harbor freight shop shears where have you been all my life???😅🤣@Harbor Freight 🤣🤣🤣 #shop #harborfreight #ribbon #crafty #momhack #wreathmakersoftiktok #makersoftiktok

♬ original sound – ✨️♥️Alicia Davenport

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person offered a tip.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

This is a pretty sweet deal!

