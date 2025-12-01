December 1, 2025 at 8:55 am

A Shopper Talked About How Much the Price of Coffee Has Increased at Walmart

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t know about you, but I NEED coffee to make it through a typical workday…

And I have a feeling I’m not alone.

But coffee prices, like a lot of other things, have gone up, and this TikTokker isn’t happy about it.

His name is Chuck and he talked to TikTok viewers about the increased price in coffee he’s seen at Walmart.

Chuck told viewers, “I am at the Walmart in Rochester, Indiana. And I went to grab coffee because I’m out of coffee. And I was kind of shocked. The 38-ounce Maxwell House is $21.44.”

He continued, “So I was curious, and I looked back, and in October of last year, almost a year ago, I paid $12 and some odd cents.”

Chuck blamed the increased coffee costs on the Trump Administration’s policies.

He explained, “If you think tariffs or inflation or something’s not increasing the costs, you’re messed up in the head, it’s not coming down.”

Chuck added, “This is ridiculous.”

Another day, another price increase…

