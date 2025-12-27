A Sibling Endured An Early Morning Motivational Speech Alarm For Weeks, So She Finally Turned Off Her Brother’s Phone And Sparked A Fight Over His “Growth”

This sibling had been living with a self-improvement enthusiast who believed waking up to a booming motivational speech made him more disciplined.

The problem? He never actually woke up—she did.

Every morning at 5 AM, the same intense speech about hustle and success filled the house while he repeatedly snoozed through it.

After asking him several times to change it, she finally reached her breaking point.

AITA for turning off my brother’s “motivational” alarm that plays a speech every morning? My brother recently decided he is on a self improvement grind. For the past two weeks, his alarm has been a loud motivational speech about discipline, success, and waking up at 5 AM to “outwork everyone else.” The problem is, he does not wake up to it. I do.

HA.

It goes off every single morning at 5 AM and plays for five straight minutes while he snoozes it again and again. I asked him multiple times to change it to something quieter, but he said the speech is “part of his mindset” and that I should respect his routine.

Oh my.

This morning after five minutes of someone yelling about success and hustle, I got up and turned his phone completely off. He slept through his class and when he woke up he was furious. Now he says I sabotaged his personal growth and disrespected his goals. I feel like I just wanted to sleep. AITA?

Now she’s turning to Reddit to decide whether protecting her rest makes her the villain in his self-help saga. News flash: They agree.

This person says NTA, he is lacking basic respect.

This person recommends a different kind of alarm.

And this person has a totally new suggestion, and feels for OP.

Outworking everyone is hard when you can’t even out-wake your own alarm.

