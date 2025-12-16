A Sign For The Bar Cheers In Boston Has A Weird Image On It, Which Has The Internet Arguing Over What It Means

The TV show Cheers was extremely popular, so it is no surprise that many bars in real life took on that name to try to draw in a crowd.

One of the originals, which some people think is the actual bar that Cheers was based on, is in Boston, but the sign has something weird about it.

While visiting, a TikToker took a video of the sign and posted it to try to figure out what it was. The caption to her video simply reads, “What is that?”

The video begins with the TikToker looking confused, and the text on the screen reads, “Went to the “Cheers” restaurant in Boston and noticed something really weird.”

Ok, let’s see if we can figure this out.

The video then cuts to the sign for the establishment, which reads, “Cheers Est. 1895.” It has the classic Cheers font that is very recognizable, so what’s the big deal?

The weird part comes just under the text, where there is a little logo. She zooms in on it, and it is indeed quite odd.

To me, it seems clear that it is supposed to be a hand with one finger pointing slightly down, likely to indicate that the entrance is down some stairs.

The design of the hand is off, though; it has a finger coming up over the thumb, and it looks a little anatomically impossible.

Take a look at the video below and see what you think.

Here are some of the top comments on the video.

This person made her hand into what the sign is supposed to look like. It makes sense to me.

Ok, he is joking, but that is too funny.

This is some good history.

What’s your theory?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.