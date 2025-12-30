A Teenager’s Parents Hired A Babysitter Because They Went On Vacation, But He Refused To Follow Her Rules

This teenager can only be described with two words…BAD BOY.

Because he’s 16-years-old and he’s not about to listen to the babysitter his parents hired when they went out of town!

Is he acting like a jerk?

Read his story below and see what you think.

AITA for ignoring my babysitter’s rules? “My (16m) parents just left to go on vacation yesterday morning. For whatever reason, they decided to get a babysitter for me and my little brother (13m) for the next three days. I sort of get why they did it, but it just feels insulting to have someone babysit me at my age. I was cordial to her at first, but then she announced her rules.

This was going to be interesting…

I can’t leave the house or cook anything without telling her, I have to be in bed by 10, and I can’t stay home alone at all, meaning that if she wants to take my little brother somewhere, I have to come along. I told her “no”, but she said that she would contact my parents if I didn’t do what she said.

He’s not playing along.

Last night, I stayed up late, and when she came to tell me to go to bed, I just locked my door. Early this morning, I got up and made pancakes, and when she woke up she started yelling at me for not following the rules. She called my parents, who told me to just listen to her, but I told them this was dumb. I locked myself in my room for the next few hours, refusing to come along with my brother and the babysitter to watch a movie. They had to stay home, which she and my parents blamed on me. AITA for ignoring her rules?”

This 16-year-old thought he was too old to have a babysitter.

