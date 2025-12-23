December 23, 2025 at 8:55 am

A TikTokker Described How She Has Recurring “Mall World” Dreams And She’s Not The Only One

by Matthew Gilligan

cckckckcc A TikTokker Described How She Has Recurring Mall World Dreams And Shes Not The Only One

TikTok/@neverboringever

Have you heard about “The Mall World”?

It’s a phenomenon where people have dreams where they return over and over to the same place, like malls or schools, and these locations are enormous and are usually set up in a confusing, maze-like pattern.

I know I’ve had these, and mine usually take place in something resembling my old high school.

There’s even a Reddit page called The Mall World where people talk about their dreams.

A woman took to TikTok to talk about her Mall World dreams.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@neverboringever

The TikTokker said, “I just found out about Mall World. Do you guys know about that?”

She continued, “I have recurring dreams where I’m either in a huge mall, in a huge theater, in a huge cruise ship, in a huge amusement park, water park, or theme park.”

She then said, “I’ve been having these dreams for 20 years, that I can remember well.”

woman talking about dreams

TikTok/@neverboringever

The TikTokker continued, “I do have some childhood nightmares where they seem to be in the same location. Does anybody else know about this? Because I’m freakin’ out.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Anybody else just now learning that tons of us are visiting the same locations in our dreams?! Mall World subreddit is WILD.”

And she’s not the only one…

But first, let’s take a look at her video.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@neverboringever

Now let’s look at the video.

@neverboringever

Anybody else just now learning that tons of us are visiting the same locations in our dreams?! Mall World subreddit is WILD #dreams #disneyworld #psychic #dreamworld

♬ original sound – neverboringever

Another TikTokker weighed in on this subject.

@tayelain

Has anyone been to the same place? For those who haven’t heard of this, you should look into it so I don’t sound crazy🙃 #mallworlddream #luciddreams #mallworldapartment #fyp

♬ original sound – Taylor Waller

And this person had something to say about Mall World as well…

Take a look!

@tiltonicatiktok

Replying to @CandyApples #mallworld #dreamworld #liminalspaces #backrooms

♬ original sound – Tiltonica

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 4.32.23 PM A TikTokker Described How She Has Recurring Mall World Dreams And Shes Not The Only One

And this person is all about it.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 4.33.31 PM A TikTokker Described How She Has Recurring Mall World Dreams And Shes Not The Only One

Maybe we’re all having dreams where we’re stuck in the Mall World…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter