A TikTokker Described How She Has Recurring “Mall World” Dreams And She’s Not The Only One

Have you heard about “The Mall World”?

It’s a phenomenon where people have dreams where they return over and over to the same place, like malls or schools, and these locations are enormous and are usually set up in a confusing, maze-like pattern.

I know I’ve had these, and mine usually take place in something resembling my old high school.

There’s even a Reddit page called The Mall World where people talk about their dreams.

A woman took to TikTok to talk about her Mall World dreams.

The TikTokker said, “I just found out about Mall World. Do you guys know about that?”

She continued, “I have recurring dreams where I’m either in a huge mall, in a huge theater, in a huge cruise ship, in a huge amusement park, water park, or theme park.”

She then said, “I’ve been having these dreams for 20 years, that I can remember well.”

The TikTokker continued, “I do have some childhood nightmares where they seem to be in the same location. Does anybody else know about this? Because I’m freakin’ out.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Anybody else just now learning that tons of us are visiting the same locations in our dreams?! Mall World subreddit is WILD.”

