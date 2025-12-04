A TikTokker Said She Loves To People-Watch On A Livestream From A Bar In Florida
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re looking for something new to watch when you’re bored, this might be right up your alley!
A TikTokker named Courtney let viewers in on a little secret…
She likes to spend her time watching the livestream from a bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida called the Elbo Room.
In the video, Courtney watched a video of what was going down in the bar and she threw out guesses about what different patrons were doing.
But one thing was for sure…
These folks were having a good time, and so was Courtney!
Check out the video.
@courtneykcolombo
To our friends hanging out at @ElboRoom tonight.. thanks for the 2 minute show 🤣 hope this finds its way to you #elboroom #elboroomfortlauderdale #ftlauderdale #livecam
Courtney posted another video where she provided some narration about what was going on at the Elbo Room on a particular evening.
Check it out!
@courtneykcolombo
SHHHH my show is on #barlife #barcam #elboroom #peoplewatching #ftlauderdale
Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker made a good point.
And this individual spoke up.
Now, this is must-see TV!
