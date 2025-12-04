December 4, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A TikTokker Said She Loves To People-Watch On A Livestream From A Bar In Florida

by Matthew Gilligan

people hanging out at a bar

TikTok/@courtneykcolombo

If you’re looking for something new to watch when you’re bored, this might be right up your alley!

A TikTokker named Courtney let viewers in on a little secret…

She likes to spend her time watching the livestream from a bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida called the Elbo Room.

people in a bar

TikTok/@courtneykcolombo

In the video, Courtney watched a video of what was going down in the bar and she threw out guesses about what different patrons were doing.

people in a bar

TikTok/@courtneykcolombo

But one thing was for sure…

These folks were having a good time, and so was Courtney!

people at a bar

TikTok/@courtneykcolombo

Check out the video.

@courtneykcolombo

To our friends hanging out at @ElboRoom tonight.. thanks for the 2 minute show 🤣 hope this finds its way to you #elboroom #elboroomfortlauderdale #ftlauderdale #livecam

♬ original sound – courtney 🤍✨

Courtney posted another video where she provided some narration about what was going on at the Elbo Room on a particular evening.

Check it out!

@courtneykcolombo

SHHHH my show is on #barlife #barcam #elboroom #peoplewatching #ftlauderdale

♬ 原聲 – magneticfloating508 – Wowodiy2

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.09.16 PM A TikTokker Said She Loves To People Watch On A Livestream From A Bar In Florida

Another TikTokker made a good point.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.09.51 PM A TikTokker Said She Loves To People Watch On A Livestream From A Bar In Florida

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.10.05 PM A TikTokker Said She Loves To People Watch On A Livestream From A Bar In Florida

Now, this is must-see TV!

