A TikTokker Said That Buying A Cheap Car From An Impound Lot Is the Way To Go

Times are tough out there, my friends, and most of us are looking for ways to cut corners and lower our expenses…

Especially when it comes to buying cars.

But today is our lucky day!

A TikTokker named Arii posted a video on the social media platform and suggested that viewers should think about buying used vehicles at impound lots.

Arii told viewers, “Follow these simple steps if you trying to stop paying for Ubers you can get yourself in a car with no note.”

She continued, “Ask the impound lot when is their auction, what type of cars they have on the lot, and if they can tell you anything about those vehicles.”

Arii added, “Once you got all that information, call somebody that you know that’s good with cars, see if they can come with you to the auction lot so you can look at those cars and bid on them.”

Arii then told viewers, “Now, do keep in mind, auction lot vehicles from an impound yard are not going to be perfect. The chances sometimes are greater than few because it’ll be a lot of older cars versus newer cars. The point is none of these cars are going to come with [financing].”

She added, “You’re going to bid on that car for example if it’s a Nissan Altima and if the highest bid is $1,800, that car is yours. Cash out.”

Arii said buyers should take cars to mechanics after they buy them.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “Stop paying for Ubers and buy a car from an auction impound lot! No car note!”

Let’s take a look at the video.

This might be the way to go for people looking for a good deal on a car!

