A TikTokker Showed Viewers How She Repaired A Ford Truck’s Diesel Engine

This is one of the great things about TikTok!

I’m talking about folks who post videos and tell viewers about their various triumphs.

And I, for one, always tip my hat to people who are talented enough to work on cars.

In this viral video, a woman named Caylee showed viewers how she repaired the diesel engine on an old Ford truck.

Caylee told viewers, “I just doubled the reliability of my old Ford truck with one single part. It’s a key to another old Ford truck. I figured if this works half the time and this works half the time, I have one good truck.”

She said she paid $2,000 for the truck and explained, “Because if you dip a rag in the coolant reservoir, it’s entirely filled with milky oil.”

Caylee examined the engine and said, “I don’t see any air. Now, since we don’t have combustion gases getting into our coolant, that means the oil is getting into our coolant when it’s in some other situation.”

She continued, “On these, it’s usually the heat exchanger, which is an oil-to-water heat exchanger buried deep in the V of the block. Still not an easy job, but way cheaper than doing head gaskets.”

Caylee then showed viewers a time-lapse video of the repairs.

She said, “Anyway, let’s just tear it apart and fix it. This is the worst engine I think I’ve ever worked on.”

The TikTokker told viewers, “I skipped about fifteen hours of work, but we are back together.”

Caylee said the lengthy repair worked and she told viewers, “I have a mix of Simple Green and distilled water in the coolant tank. And look at that. Residue, but no oil.”

She added in the video’s caption, “$2,000 for a Powerstroke 4X4 is a good deal if you don’t count the $2,500 in parts and 50-60 hours of labor and pain I put into it. But hey, I have another truck now, so I count this as a win.”

Nice work!

Check out the video.

@cayleependerass $2000 for a Powerstroke 4X4 is a good deal if you don’t count the $2500 in parts and 50-60 hours of labor and pain I put into it. But hey, I have another truck now so I count this as a win. #powerstroke #ford #diy #trans ♬ original sound – Caylee P

This is what viewers had to say about this.

Good for her for sticking with it and getting the job done!

