A Traveler Learned All About A Man Cheating On His Wife When She Had To Sit By The Couple On A Flight

Have you ever randomly been exposed to the drama of other when you’re in public?

Well, if you haven’t, you’ll be able to live vicariously through the woman you’re about to hear from on TikTok!

Her name is Melinda and boy, did she have a story to tell…

Melinda said that she was on a flight with her boyfriend and a woman and woman sat in the row behind her.

It was obvious to Melinda that the couple behind her were having some kind of argument, and the woman stood up and asked if anyone on the flight would be willing to switch seats with her.

Melinda’s boyfriend said he would switch with her, so the two swapped seats and Melinda ended up sitting next to the upset woman during the flight.

During the flight, the man sitting behind Melinda tried to talk to his wife, but she wasn’t having it, and she put in earphones to ignore him.

The man then decided to have a talk with Melinda’s boyfriend, Mike.

The man told Mike that he and his wife have been married for four years and he said that some marriages deal with “infidelity at times.”

The man’s wife heard what he said to Mike and she turned around in her seat and replied, “Not everybody cheats, Kevin. Not everybody cheats, just you.”

Melinda said the couple didn’t speak to each other for the next 30 minutes…until the woman told her husband that he needed to get an Uber home because he sure as hell wasn’t riding with her.

The man tried to explain himself to his angry wife, but she wasn’t having any of it.

Melinda said the man “kept putting his foot in his mouth” and his wife kept getting more upset.

The plane landed and Melinda said that the couple went their separate ways…

Yikes…

Check out the video.

Now, that was scandalous!

