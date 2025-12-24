‘Glass doors are not private.’ – Traveler Is Fed Up About Hotel Bathrooms Having Horrible Doors, So She Created A Website To Try To Change The Trend

Now, this is the kind of project we can all get behind!

A woman named Sadie is tired of dealing with shoddy bathroom doors when she stays at hotels during her travels, and she’s determined to do something about it.

In this viral video, she talked about what she thinks is yet another bathroom door in a hotel that isn’t making the cut.

Sadie told viewers, “In my quest to find hotels that have confirmed doors, I’ve had a lot of hotels email me back and be like, Oh, we have glass doors, but don’t worry, don’t worry. They’re foggy, you can see through them.”

This specific hotel room was from the Netherlands and Sadie said, “A: yes, you can see through these. You can clearly see through this door, and B: glass doors do not close properly.”

She added, “When I say I am looking for hotel doors that close properly, I mean, all of the edges are fully touching the frame. I’m not talking about some 50%.”

Sadie continued, “And I’m so tired of hotels and designers pretending that this is an acceptable door because it’s not. It is not an acceptable door.”

She added, “I need to be clear: glass doors are not private. And making them foggy does not make them private. I am once again sitting here saying screw you to all bathroom doors that are not solid and close fully.”

Sadie’s so fed up that she even created a website called BringBackDoors.com to track all the hotel bathroom doors that she finds unacceptable.

We’re behind her on this!

Here’s the video.

@bring_back_doors Hotel name: Alexander Hotel, Noordwijk aan Zee, Netherlands I need to be clear. Glass doors are not private. And making them foggy does not make them private. I am once again sitting here saying screw you to all bathroom doors that are not solid and close fully. And I am providing alternative hotels with guaranteed doors at bringbackdoors.com Check your hotels door situation before you book or risk your privacy. Door submitted by @mmargaridahb, DM me to submit your own bad doors. #bathroomdoors #hotel #travel #fyp Bathroom doors | bathroom design | hotel design | bad hotel design | travel fail | travel memories | travel inspo | door design | hotels with privacy ♬ original sound – Bring Back Bathroom Doors

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

She has a mission in life and she’s gonna follow through with it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!