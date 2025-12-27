Employee Reported That Their Work Phone Was No Longer Forwarding To Their Personal Cell Phone, So Tech Support Found Out That He Blocked His Work Phone Number As Spam

Many people will have their work phone calls transferred to their personal cell phones, so that they can take the calls from anywhere.

What would you do if a user suddenly found that the calls weren’t transferring to his cell phone?

That is what happened to the user in this story, so after a lot of troubleshooting, the tech support professional found that the user had accidently blocked his work number as spam.

Call transfer issue A user transfers all calls from his landline to his mobile phone.

Well, things change with updates and time.

That’s how he has been working for several years. He tells me it doesn’t work anymore: “my mobile phone shows “call transferred” but I never receive the phone call.” I checked our TOIP portal if the call transfer is correctly set up: nothing has been modified.

This is weird.

I try to transfer to another number: it works fine. I remove the SIM from the phone put it back again still NOT OK. I put the SIM card in another mobile phone, the call transfer is OK.

He is narrowing it down.

Now that I believe the phone is the issue, I reset the network parameters, check the APN settings. Still NOT OK.

Maybe getting a new phone would help.

Not finding the solution I’m preparing to replace his phone but he’s using his company mobile phone as a personal mobile phone so it’s full of data so I try to find another solution. I see that he has blocked more than 100 phone numbers (scam,…), a colleague looks into it and ask me to save as a contact his landline, we then find it in the list of blocked numbers.

So…He blocked his own number?

Once unblocked the call transfer works perfectly fine again.

I bet he was embarrassed once he realized what he had done.

