A Widower In His Fifties Had A Nice Time Dancing And Talking With A Younger Woman At A Wedding, So His Family Members Gave Him A Hard Time About It

AITA for spending time at a wedding with a 23F when I’m 53M, after my wife and daughter passed? “I 53m had been married to my best friend and partner in crime for 30 years and together we had a beautiful daughter together. 6 months ago, my wife and daughter were sadly lost to do an intoxicated driver after coming home from a concert that they had wanted to see.

This has been a difficult time…

To say I am devastated would be an understatement. Life has not been kind to me, especially do to losing my oldest brother and parents in the last 5 years (life sure knows how to kick you when your down). Anyway, my oldest nephew got married this past weekend in another state. I wasn’t planning on going, however him and his now wife asked me to come. They thought it would be a good idea, if anything to be around family and celebrate. So I conceded and went to the wedding. It was an 8 hour drive, but I love my nephew and I know it would make my sister happy too seeing me there. The wedding was beautiful and went off without any issues. Now at the reception, everyone was having a good time. I kind of just kept to myself, I still smiled and talked to people when they stopped by, but didn’t really go out of my way to be super social as one would tend to be. Truthfully, I was just gonna stay til dinner and bounce out. I was just wanting to show my support, however that all changed.

The night changed quickly…

Just before I planned to leave, a young 23 year old sat down beside me (let’s call her Ashley). Ashley started up a conversation with me and to tell you the truth, she was super easy to talk to. She said she saw me sitting here and noticed I wasn’t really participating in anything. So she thought she would come over and see if I would like to dance. For the next 4 hours, we danced and laughed and had a really good time. Deep down she reminded me a lot of my daughter, hence why I think it was so easy to enjoy myself. Come end of the night, we said our goodbyes.

It was all very innocent.

She hugged me and thanked me for a good time. I left, didn’t get her number or anything. Headed to the hotel and went home the next morning. Now I’m getting messages from certain family members calling me an *******. First for disrespecting my late wife and daughter. For what looked like a creepy old dude trying to get into the pants of a 23 year old. Now mind you, I’m not the typical middle aged 53 year old. I’m 6’1, 150 lbs and in fairly good shape from hitting the gym for the last 5 years to keep from being the typical middle aged old guy. Regardless, this has kind of hit me hard. Because at no time did I ever flirt with her or give any signs of that fact. We just danced, mostly to fast songs, although we did one slow song but it was above board (hand on waist, hand in hand like old school slow dance). Because of all the messages, its now got me thinking I messed up and have somehow spoiled my families memories. Don’t really have anyone to talk to this with as some family (nephew/his wife/sister) said I didn’t do anything wrong, but others saying obviously I’m an *******.”

The guy was just trying to have a nice night out after going through a horrible ordeal…

