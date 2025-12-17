A Worker Found Out His Managers Were Taking Away Vacation Days When He Swapped Shifts With Another Employee, So He Decided Not To Help Them Out Anymore And The Company Had To Pay Big Bucks For Temp Workers

Sometimes, the best thing you can do at work is…nothing at all.

You want me to use vacation time when I help you out? Hmm. “Several years ago I worked 7 days on, 7 days off. I loved it, it was almost like being semi retired. I was working opposite another person who had my same schedule. When both of us were not available the business was forced to hire very expensive “Temps” from national companies at about 3 times our pay to cover. They complained incessantly about the cost and pressured us to not use our vacation time at all.

I had been working there for a year when my counterpart pointed out something – whenever we swapped a shift they would take away a paid vacation day from one of us, because for that 2 week pay period one of us was only working 6 days rather than 7. We challenged them on it, according to them we were being paid based on 56 hours every 14 day pay period, and if we worked less than 28 hours a week we weren’t eligible for full-time benefits.

So, we stopped swapping shifts. If we were going to take a vacation day hit, we would have an actual vacation day, no more of this bull ****. So, if my partner needed time to take a kid to a tournament…. nope, I’m not available, the business had to hire a very expensive temp to fill in. When I went on vacation my partner wasn’t available, they had to hire an expensive temp to fill in. When I was off with a burst appendix? Expensive temp. When my partner got stuck out of town due to a snow emergency? Expensive temp. When they couldn’t find a temp? Not my problem, it’s administration’s problem…. so even MORE expensive temps – one guy shafted them for almost $4,000 a day. In the end, they paid almost twice their allotted budget for temps in the first 8 months, and the administrative position that had to arrange for the temps went through 3 people in 2 years.

They may or may not have understood what was going on, they never admitted it; but they only increased their moaning to us about how expensive it was; they never fixed the problem though, even though we talked to them several times about it. We both quit within a couple years, so I don’t know if they’re still moaning to this day; I know I made sure to point out the issue to both my partner’s replacement when she left, and then my own replacement before I left.”

