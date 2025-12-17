A Worker Was Given A Hard Time About Using Vacation Time Around A Planned Surgery, But They Got Sick And Ended Up Getting Paid To Be Out Of Work For Over A Month

Now, this is what I’m talking about!

My works short term Disability insurance demands I have to use any available vacation time instead of claiming benefits for a scheduled surgery. Okay! Allow me to fix this issue by taking 55 consecutive days off with pay. “My surgery was scheduled a month out, and I intended to use my vacation AFTER the surgery. But no no no, absolutely can’t do that, because if I have PTO available to me I HAVE to use that before I can claim short term disability, that of which I am paying $7 a week for. I’ll play ball, scheduled my almost 2 weeks vacation according to my surgery/recovery.

Oh no, surgery had a scheduling conflict, guess I have to reschedule. But darn, my vacation time is already approved for the original date. It would surely be an inconvenience to reschedule my approved vacation time. I guess I won’t have any PTO available for my surgery and they’ll just have to pay my short term disability that is conveniently scheduled for the day after my vacation ends. (Now this part was just straight up fantastic timing).

I’m like 2 weeks out from my vacation + surgery, get a little sick, get tested just in case, and I’m positive for Covid. 10 days off with pay implemented, with last day of quarantine leading to my first day of approved vacation time. So I’m thinking “my end of the year is coming up and I’m about to be given additional vacation. And I wouldn’t want to have this headache again in the future of being unable to use my short term disability benefits again if I have a medical problem” Schedule 3 weeks vacation time to begin right after surgery/ recovery. And because my surgery/recovery ends on the second day of my year, they can’t force me to use it instead of paying me the benefits, because I won’t have any vacation available at the time of short term disability leave starting.

So 10 days off for quarantine. 8 days vacation which equals to 10 days off with weekend. 2 weeks for surgery + recovery. Then my 3 weeks vacation approved to start the second day it’s made available to me. I am a rule abiding employee, I’m very sure corporate wants my head on a platter. But unfortunately for them it’s all already approved to their standards It’s a retail job too, I’m like 15 days into my paid leave and my co-workers are straight up not having a good time, LOL. Screw ’em.”

