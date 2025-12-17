A Worker’s Boss Wanted Him To Come In Even Though He Was Sick, But He Knew The Company Rules About PTO And Stayed Home For Three Days

Is there anything better than days off from work?

If I get penalized for one day, then I will be out for three. “I graduated high school and college and now work a job. The job I am currently working is not the best atmosphere and a lot of people do not like it for various reasons.

It is very obvious like most places that they do not care about you and treat you as a number. Well about a month ago I got sick (allergies and changing weather) which typically happens this time of year for me. I missed a day of work and because it was not scheduled UTO or PTO I had to take an “occurrence” which basically is a point against me and if I get to 5, I will face disciplinary action all the way from a write up to termination. This number resets on the anniversary of you starting. Well I am the only programmer because the previous programmer quit. Well when I missed that day, I received and occurrence, came to work because my supervisor needed me to show a company who bought our old machine how I programmed it.

I still did not feel 100% but was no longer running a fever so I obliged. Big mistake, by the end of my 12 hour shift I felt like **** and felt worse. I told my supervisor and he said, well take tomorrow off but it will be another occurrence. This kind of ****** me off because due to their rules, you can miss 3 days in a row and it is only one occurrence. But if you miss Monday, Wednesday, Friday and go to work Tuesday Thursday that is 3 separate occurrences because you came back. So I said screw that and came to work the next day feeling sick but not getting another occurrence. I could have used UTO or PTO, but I had recently passed my 90 days and there for had maybe 4 hours of both which would not cover my shift anyways. So fast forward to the present, as in a week ago, and I probably got a stomach bug. My immune system is not that good and my wife works in pediatrics so she is always bringing me new things to help try and build my immune system. So the week that I got the stomach bug, we got a new machine to replace the one we sold to another company. A representative came out to train the operators and show the new software. Unfortunately, that morning he came I had my head in the toilet.

So I called out which now makes it my second occurrence. The next day, still not feeling the best, I did not go to work, still only one occurrence. The third day, I really could have went to work, but after 2 days of feeling like **** I really wanted to get rest and be well recovered. So I come back on the fourth day to find out that they had to pay this representative a good bit of money to keep him here until I came back so I could learn the new software.

Which made my boss, the plant manager, mad. He actually came to me and asked why I was sick for 3 days and was it really 3 days of sickness. I told him the truth, I could have come back one day to get that training but was afraid the next day I would of had to of miss. Which means I would get 2 occurrences. So instead, I took the safe route and gave my body 3 full days of recovery so I don’t risk it. This obviously made him upset, and now him and my supervisor are aware if I am out sick, it will always be 3 days (If I can afford it reasonably). He even tried to pull “well, we are a family around here” card but that changes nothing in my eyes. The company I work for is owned by another company that owns 14 other companies like us. They are the ones that control 99% of the rules so by me doing this, the plant manager has no way of stopping me. Corporate would have to pass a new rule. I also starting January will receive enough UTO and PTO to cover a sick day here and there as well as get a long weekend of paid vacation.”

