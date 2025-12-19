Young Woman’s Difficult Older Sister Wasn’t Sympathetic After She Got A Wisdom Tooth Removed, So She Told Her She Better Never Have Kids

In the heat of the moment, we all say things that we don’t mean from time to time.

AITA for telling my sister not to have children? “I got my wisdom tooth taken out a couple days ago and I am in severe pain. I think I have a dry socket and this morning I asked my sister if she thought it was normal, the swelling and pain. She said yes! I went to go pick up HER GROCERIES, swollen, in pain. Then I get back and after hearing some others opinions, I asked her again.

She freaked out and screamed “You are so dramatic! It’s a wisdom tooth. My god!” I said flippantly “If this is dramatic and pushing your patience to its limits, do not have children. God bless you when you have a daughter.” I said it in a funny, light hearted tone. She is 10 years older than me and sometimes likes to treat me as iIm her child. She’s very controlling at times almost like a mother would be because of the age gap. I am 24 she is 34. Both single. I asked her twice in one day while because I was clearly anxious and in pain. Her reaction seemed completely uncalled for. Especially when I’ve always reassured her when she is anxious (which happens after every weekend).

She’s talked about countless trivial interactions multiple times over weeks and weeks and I have patiently listened. She always bickers back and forth with our younger brother who is autistic. Yelling at him and demeaning him to the point he has breakdowns and cries. She doesn’t have the patience to explain things to him either and MAYBE that could also be a reason I’ve been holding some sort of sentiment that she cold and reactive.

Anyways she replied “That’s so ****** up.” And I simply said “Honestly, I was mostly joking but if me asking you about my wisdom tooth once in the morning and once right now, while I’m in pain, sets you off, then Jesus. I hear children, teens and young adults are much worse.” In hindsight, I regret saying that bc she takes it to heart when all I’m saying is she has zero patience for anyone but herself. So maybe I am the ******* and i have some resentment built up for the way she treats my younger brother and myself at times. I think she wants to have kids, In all honesty I didn’t think it’d hurt her to be that upset. I do feel terribly apologetic for that. AITA for saying she doesn’t have the patience for children?”

