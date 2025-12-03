Adult Daughter Is Always Tasked To Wrap Gifts On Christmas Eve, So She’s Finally Considering Saying No To The Tradition

Holiday traditions are meant to bring families closer together.

However, in this family, this woman is always tasked with wrapping the Christmas gifts for everyone.

She doesn’t mind doing it. What she hates is that her parents want her to do it on a specific day and time.

Which, for her, is impractical and unreasonable

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA If I told my parents I don’t want to wrap presents this year if I have to do it on Christmas Eve? I (21F) am a college student going to university in another state from mine. Because of this, as soon as I’m done with finals for the fall semester, I usually go home for winter break. Now, my family celebrates Christmas every year. And for us, it’s literally just my parents (53M and 46F), my sister (7F), and me.

This woman noticed that she was always being tasked to wrap the Christmas presents.

Ever since my sister was old enough to understand what Christmas was, I was the one wrapping gifts, even if I didn’t buy them. While I was still in high school, I didn’t mind because I liked helping out. And because I had a ton of free time when I wasn’t in school or extracurriculars. However, ever since I left for college, for some reason, I’ve noticed something. They get all of the presents they plan on getting for themselves, myself, and my sister at least a week or two before I get home. And then, they want me to wrap them on Christmas Eve.

Her parents expect her to wrap them the night before Christmas, even staying up until 3 am.

They also expect me to stay up until 1, 2, or even 3 AM wrapping presents because they are “too busy and tired to do it themselves.” And they don’t want my sister seeing what her presents are. I should note that my sister has this bad habit of going to bed extremely late (so 10 PM or later). They have also, in the past, gotten extremely snappy with me and told me angrily that if I don’t do what they’re telling me to do, they’ll cancel Christmas. And tell my sister that it’s my fault that it was canceled.

She has no problem wrapping the presents, but she doesn’t want to stay up until 3 am to do it.

This happens when I tell them I am frustrated wrapping all of the presents that late at night and messing up the wrapping paper from being tired. While I understand they are busy with their full-time jobs, I feel like it’s unfair to expect me to do it the night before. Instead of doing it earlier and forcing me to sacrifice my sleep to get them wrapped. And I don’t mind wrapping them. I just don’t want to do them at 3 AM the night before.

She suggested doing it as soon as she gets home for winter break, but her parents shut her down.

I have brought up letting me wrap them shortly after I get home while my sister is still at school. Since I get home for winter break before my sister gets out for winter break. That way, we basically have the same effect where she will never find out what she got until Christmas Day. If I did it while she’s at school way beforehand. However, every time I have brought this up, they shut it down immediately. So, WIBTA if I tell them that I don’t want to wrap them if I have to wrap them on Christmas Eve?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short but meaningful.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

This one had a similar experience.

Indeed. What a great response!

Christmas loses its meaning when you force someone to do something they don’t want.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.