Adult Daughter Traveled Across Countries To See Her Parents After A Year, But She Canceled The Visit When Her Father Refused To Pick Her Up

AITA for cancelling my visit after my father refused to pick me up from the train station (and called me a drama queen for it)? I (42F) currently live abroad. My partner and I have built a life there over the past years. My parents have never once visited us, even though I’ve invited them several times. Now that I’m back in Germany for a short stay, I thought it would be nice to visit them. We haven’t seen each other in almost a year.

I don’t have a car here, so I planned to come by train. The trip already involved a few transfers, and the last station before their town is about 30 km away. I asked my father if he could pick me up there. Since the next connection would have been very tight and would’ve added extra waiting time anyway.

He hesitated and said it was “too much of a detour” and that he “didn’t know the area well.” Eventually, he found another connection and told me I could take that one instead. It was basically the same route, just earlier, and I would have had to wait even longer between trains. But that way, he wouldn’t have to drive the extra 30 km.

For context, this is a man who regularly drives all over the region to take pictures of trains, his hobby. Without blinking an eye at hundreds of kilometers. Yet suddenly, picking up his daughter he hasn’t seen in a year is “too much.” When I asked if he was seriously refusing over such a small thing, he got defensive. He called me “playing the victim” and a “drama queen.” (In German, he literally said I was acting like a “sulky sausage,” which is as ridiculous as it sounds.)

At that point, I was done. I told them I wouldn’t come. I felt completely unwelcome, not because of the distance, but because of the attitude. I’ve lived abroad long enough to recognize when someone values your effort versus when they see you as an inconvenience. My mother was disappointed and sent several emotional messages, saying parents make mistakes. That I should reconsider, and how sad it would be if I didn’t visit.

But to me, this isn’t about perfection. It’s about respect and basic willingness. So I canceled the visit. Now, I’m being told I overreacted and that I’m “too sensitive.” AITA for drawing the line here?

