Apartment Tenant Has New Neighbors, And They Won’t Stop Making Noise Late At Night. So She Reported Them And They Got Fined.

Have you ever had to deal with neighbors who were totally inconsiderate and loud as hell?

If you’ve been there, you know that it’s not a great way to live…

In fact, it’s pretty awful!

That’s what this Reddit user and dealing with and she told readers all about it.

Check out what she had to say!

AITA for reporting my neighbors? “I’ve (26F) been living in this same apartment complex for about 5 years now. In the 5 years I’ve lived here I haven’t had any issues with any of my neighbors until recently. A year ago a new couple moved in.

That’s odd…

Things started off rocky because they chose to move in at midnight on a weekday. Everyone in the apartment asked them to be quieter as they moved, but throughout the week they were super loud. More time passed and the noise didn’t stop. The guy stomps around, and the woman is constantly slamming drawers and screaming. They run the laundry past 2 am. Eventually, I asked them to be quieter. The apartment’s quiet hours are from 10 p.m. – 8 a.m. I get laundry goes a little long, but 2 a.m.? I also asked that they be more courteous about their pets. It wasn’t fair that neighbors had to listen to their dogs howl and cat scream well past 1 a.m. The guy immediately became defensive and said they’re animals and can’t help it. He works early and has to have his uniform clean. He went on about how he was a veteran and needed his animals.

She tried to reason with them.

I told him because they were so loud I knew that they were home around 6 p.m. If they run the laundry around then they could easily do 2 loads that would finish around 11. I also told him I get the pets help him, but he could train them to be better behaved. I also get up early, so having his pets act up and his laundry going past 12 was very disruptive. Suffice to say, we don’t get along.

Jeez…

Recently, there’s been this loud sound, like an old engine or a generator. It starts around 11 and goes through the night. I slept in the living room for a while and figured it would stop soon. I was wrong. I went up to ask them about the sound, but the woman smirked and called her partner over. He told me he purchased an AC unit and would not be turning it off. I said that was fine, but maybe he could move it or place something under it to muffle it. He slammed the door in my face, so I reported it to the property manager. Apparently this was the 5th complaint they had since moving in so they were fined $500. Since then they made a point to tell me I have put them under insane financial strain. I feel bad, but I tried to talk to them. Should I feel bad? AITA?”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader also said she’s NTA.

Being a bad neighbor can literally cost you money!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.