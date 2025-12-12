Author Elyse Myers Was Involved In Some Booktok Drama Because She Replied To A Reader’s Review Of Her New Book

Authors put their work out there for the world to read, and no matter how good the author happens to be, not everyone is going to like it.

When author Alyse Myers published a book, someone posted a bad review, to which she responded, causing drama with fans and critics alike.

Another author, Diana Rodriguez Wallach, decided to comment on the unfortunate situation. Her video begins with her saying, “An absolutely massive creator on this app who we all know and love who has millions and millions of fans recently responded to a review of her new book on threads, to a post that she was not tagged in, and it created a whole kerfuffle.”

She talks about what happened, “So, if you don’t know, Elyse Myers, yes, the one we all follow who tells those great stories, published a book called, ‘That’s a Great Question, Let Me Tell You.’

She went on, “And a reader commented over on Threads that they didn’t really love the book. And that it wasn’t like the stories that she tells in her videos.”

The story continues, “Elyse sees this and she says, “You know, this came across my feed organically. I’m bummed you didn’t like my book. Everyone has different tastes, but feel free to return it.”

Honestly, that seems like a very reasonable comment. But the fans of this author then started defending her, which caused some drama.

Also, apparently, it is bad etiquette for an author to comment on reviews, which this author did not know. She explains, “One of my mutuals was kind enough to explain to Elyse that it is bad author etiquette to enter reader spaces. We are not supposed to comment on their reviews because we want to keep their reviews honest and not force them to just say nice things about us all the time.”

The video ends with her saying, “So, did you see this discourse and what do you think of authors staying out of readers’ spaces?”

This really seems like a minor issue where the author learned what she did was wrong. It was mature of her to handle it this way.

