Autistic Woman Was Looking Forward To Being An Aunt, But When She Heard What Her Image-Conscious Sister Was Planning To Name Her Baby, She Couldn’t Control Herself

Naming a baby is a huge responsibility.

You’re not just picking a name for your dog or something, you’re choosing a label that – presuming they don’t change it – another human will go by for the rest of their lives.

So choose wisely, since their a part of their identity – particularly first impressions – could depend on it.

For some parents this means choosing something distinctive and unique for their one-of-a-kind child; for others, it’s the name of a grandparent, or a popular name that will help their child to blend in with the crowd.

But when the woman in this story heard what her sister was planning to name her first-born, she struggled to hide her instinctual reaction.

Read on to find out why the name caused a rupture in the family.

AITA For laughing at the name my sister chose for her baby? I am a 28-year-old woman, and I attended a family dinner with my mom, dad and sister (26, female) yesterday. My sister is due to give birth soon, and decided this dinner would be the perfect time to announce the name she chose for her first child. My sister has always been obsessed with aesthetics; her whole house is beige, and rather depressing if I’m honest. The whole nursery she built for baby is beige and grey and will not accept colourful gifts for the baby. I can tell her husband hates it but he won’t admit it.

Let’s see how her sister’s penchant for aesthetics has influenced her choice of baby name.

Now here is the issue: I am very prone to laughing at inappropriate times. I am autistic and find it hard to filter what I say and my emotions, which can lead to me reacting to things in ways that can offend people. I didn’t think this would cause issues, until she revealed the name of her baby. So, we were all done with our dinner, and we were looking at my sister as announces her baby will be named Brookleeigh-Willow Rose. And it would be spelled EXACTLY like that.

Uh-oh. Read on to see how she responded to the announcement.

I burst out laughing and said, “You cannot be serious.” I am now banned from all family dinners Is the name really that bad? Was I really a massive jerk? AITA?

It’s clear that – whether thanks to her disability or her knowledge of her sister’s continued elaborate choices – that she was insensitive toward something that was important to her sister.

Of course her sister is upset, and it’s something that they really need to talk about.It’s clear that she should apologise, since she’s hurt her sister, but banning her from family dinners completely does seem a little harsh.

However, if there’s one positive to take from this, it’s that at least the sister is aware that strangers (particularly kids at school) might find the child’s name something to poke fun at, which is never nice.

Let's see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person thought that she should have been more considerate.

While others thought that banning her from dinners was too much.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought she'd done her sister a service by laughing.

Clearly her sister wanted an unusual, aesthetic name for her child, and she certainly delivered. But she hasn’t thought about how this easily mistaken name could affect her child as she is growing up.

If kids are calling her Broccoli in the playground, would she have thanked her aunt for not laughing or speaking up before she was born, about a name that she knew would be an issue?

She could definitely have handled things better, but her autism was something of a barrier to that – as long as she apologises for the hurt feelings, that’s all that matters.

Her sister needs to learn that people might laugh when they hear her baby’s name if she sticks to her guns here, so she’ll have to get used to it.

