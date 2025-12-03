Aviation Employee Working Night Shift Asks To Be Switched To The Day Shift, But When His Supervisor Refuses, He Racks Up Overtime Hours Talking To HR

Imagine working for a company where overtime is not allowed. If you were working night shift but needed to talk to another department that only worked during the day shift, what would you do?

In this story, one man was in this exact situation, and he thought of the most reasonable solution. His supervisor didn’t like that suggestion, and it really backfired.

Keep reading for all the details.

No OT but you won’t swap me to day shift? Ok, boss. My work (aviation) was on a no OT at all rut for awhile in 2021. No biggie to most of us but the bosses were strict with every single minute because the higher ups were watching the time charging as well to make sure no OT was being clocked.

The supervisor doesn’t seem to understand the problem.

I got a new job within my company that was requiring me to move. I was working second shift (1400-2300 M-F) at the time so when I’d get to work and answer all the HR emails, I would be behind on the check list I’d have to complete prior to moving. So I did the logical thing and emailed my then supervisor and asked to be transferred to day shift so I could be in the building during the day time to talk to HR otherwise I was going to miss my transfer date. My supervisor emails me back and says “you have a company laptop now, answer those emails from your house. I’m not swapping you to day shift.” I responded “ok.”

Every minute counts!

So I began my day at 0900 so I could email and Teams chat with various HR reps during the day and then go to work in the afternoon. I logged every minute and being that I had a company laptop I know they can see my login activity so I would have back up if they tried to claim I was stealing time.

He racked up a lot of overtime!

Fast forward a week and the site manager (supervisors boss) pulls me into his off and wants to know why I have almost 20 hours of OT for the previous week when we aren’t allowed any OT. I explain to him I was given permission from the supervisor. Site manager calls the supervisor in. Supervisor says he gave no such permission.

The manager took care of it.

I tell them both about the email response, offer to send it to them and print it up should they need. My supervisor got as red as fire truck. Site manger said your OT is approved and kicked me out of the office asking me to close the door as I left. I received a text message two hours later informing me I was to start day shift immediately.

OP played that perfectly. He got the overtime hours and got switched to day shift.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The supervisor really didn’t think that request through very well.

Here’s how it should work.

Document everything!

It is funny!

His supervisor clearly didn’t understand the consequences.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.