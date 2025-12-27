Black Friday Deals This Year Were Terrible, But None Are Getting The Bad Press As The Generic Target Grab Bag

Target made a big deal about giving away grab bags to the first 100 people in every store, but the people who waited in line were not thrilled with what they got.

The bags were generic, and they were filled with basically junk.

He made a video showing himself looking at what he got. The video has the caption, “Got my Black Friday Target swag bag…”

He looks a little excited at first, but…

He says, “This is the Swag Bag, but I feel like I got nothing, but that’s ok.”

He then begins taking things out of it.

He goes on, “Nope, actually, this is so sad. This is so sad. I got an Uno cards, some Electrolites, and some Nerds.”

Yikes, this is all dollar store type stuff.

He ends the video by saying, “I am speechless. That is all I have to say. I am going to go home and go to sleep.”

I mean, on the one hand, it was free. On the other though, this would not be worth waiting in line for at all.

Watch the video for yourself and see what you think about this Black Friday giveaway.

The people in the comments are definitely not impressed.

This person thinks that the bag is too big for what they put in it.

I guess some people are boycotting Target.

Yeah, waiting in line overnight for this is sad.

Black Friday is such a letdown.

