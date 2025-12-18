Boyfriend Planned To Buy And Play Video Games During His Time Off Work, But His Girlfriend Tried To Convince Him Not To Spend Too Much Money

Personal hobbies can be a healthy way to unwind and recharge.

AITAH for how much money and time I’ll be spending on video games? This year has been stressful for me as I’ve had a lot going on with family. While also having final exams and other assignments through work. Video games are a hobby I’ve enjoyed since I was young. And I usually get new games whenever they come out.

I haven’t had the time this year. So I said I’d wait until Christmas and buy the games that came out this year that I wanted. I planned to play them for a few days over my time off work between Christmas and New Year. My girlfriend has known about this since I planned it a few months ago. But this weekend, she mentioned that she doesn’t think I should.

She said it’ll be expensive getting them all and that I shouldn’t be spending that much money on them at once. She also said that it is a lot of time to spend on them when we’re off work. I’ll be getting probably 6 to 7 games that have been released this year. So the average cost will probably be £45-£55 per game. I pointed out it’s my money and that I’d still be able to afford bills and the plans we’ve got.

So it’s not really up to her how I spend my money. I pointed out we’ve got a lot of plans over the time off over Christmas. So me taking a couple of days for myself is not an issue. The majority of the time off will still be spent together.

She said I should be listening to her and open to changing what I had planned. She said I should only get one or two games and only spend a few hours on it. I refused and just repeated again that it’s my money and time, and it doesn’t impact anything we have planned. AITA for how much money and time I’ll be spending on video games?

