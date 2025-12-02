Boyfriend Refused To Take Off His Hat For An Entire Year, So His Partner Started Wondering What He Was Really Hiding

Relationships thrive on vulnerability, but secrets have a way of quietly building walls.

When someone hides even the smallest part of themselves, curiosity can turn into confusion.

One man learned that after a year together, his boyfriend’s mysterious attachment to his hat was more than just a fashion choice.

AITAH for asking my the guy im dating how he can tell me how to cut my hair when I’ve never seen his? I (33M) have been dating this guy (32M) for about a year now, and I’ve never seen him without a hat or some kind of head covering. I mean never — not at home, not in bed, not even while doing water sports.

It’s become his thing, and he’s always weird or defensive anytime I bring it up. Before my last haircut, he asked me to cut my hair a certain way.

I jokingly said, “How can you make haircut requests when I’ve never seen your hair?” He is always super awkward and says stuff like, “I’ll show you when I’m ready,” or “I’ll show you on this day.” But that’s been months now, and it never happens.

I don’t care if he’s bald, has scars, or whatever — I just find it strange that after a year together, he still won’t show me. It feels like he’s hiding part of himself. Now it’s at the point where if I ever see his hair, it’ll feel weird and tense because of how big of a thing it’s become. AITA?

