Bride-To-Be Has Asthma And Dog Allergies, So She Asked Her Blind Friend Not To Bring Her Guide Dog To Her Wedding

Weddings are difficult enough to plan without worrying about disabilities and illnesses.

The bride-to-be in this story has asthma and dog allergies, so she had to tell her blind friend that she can’t bring her guide dog to her wedding.

She didn’t take it well.

Read below for more details.

AITA for not allowing my friend to bring her service animal (guide dog) to my wedding? I (28F) will be getting married in September. I have a blind friend who mostly relies on her guide dog. The dog obviously has access rights to all places. Now, I am in a sticky situation, and I can sense that I will be a jerk. I have three chronic illnesses that I take 23 pills a day for: severe asthma, and you guessed it, an extremely severe dog allergy. Usually, when I meet with my friend, we meet in the open and I take two allergy pills. However, because of all the other medications I take, these pills make me extremely drowsy to the point where I am officially not allowed to drive, and I usually crash as soon as I get home from our get togethers.

This bride-to-be offered some alternatives to her blind friend.

Our wedding will be very intimate, i.e. we will be in relatively small rooms. I feel horrible about this, but I don’t think I can let my friend bring her dog. It just wouldn’t work. I talked about it with my fiancé and some friends. Finally, I talked to my friend about it, explained the situation, and said I would love her to come, but she can’t bring her dog. I said that four of our mutual friends had offered to “be on a roster” and assist her should she need it. Alternatively, if she is not comfortable with this, she could bring a person of her choosing to the wedding or I’d pay for a professional aid for the day. I think it is important to note that her dog is not for any additional issues like seizures or anything like that.

But her friend didn’t take it so well.

Unfortunately, she was less than happy with my suggestions. She accused me of being ableist and thinking her disability can be switched off for the day. I understand what I asked was a lot, and it is a difficult topic. I told her to tell me if she changes her mind, and I’d be happy to make arrangements. But I won’t budge.

Looks like this friendship has hit an impasse.

