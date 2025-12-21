December 20, 2025 at 8:35 pm

Brother Was Babysitting His Annoying Sibling, So He Followed His Mom’s Advice And Ignored Him Completely

When a person’s mom gives a directive, they usually follow orders, right?

You’re darn right!

And all this Reddit user could do was obey their mom’s rules when they babysat their little brother.

Mom’s babysitting advice.

“My brother was 8 years old.

I had to babysit him for 3 hours and once he got on my nerves so badly I just pretended he didn’t exist.

Kids, right?

He was almost in tears asking me to “Please remember him.”

Once I eventually acknowledged his presence by breaking character and laughing, but I continued to act in a dismissive manner.

Sorry, Mom…

Mom was upset that I took her “Just ignore him when he bothers you” advice too seriously.”

They were just following their mom’s advice on this one!

