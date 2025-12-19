Burnt Out Employee Questioned What Their Dream Job Should Be, And Then They Realized Their True Dream Is Having No Job at All

The modern world loves to romanticize work, but not everyone drinks the proverbial kool aid.

But for one burnt out employee, every attempt to imagine a dream job only highlighted how little fulfillment work actually brought them.

They’re forced to admit that maybe their true dream is something else entirely.

No matter what the job is i’d still likely dread going everyday People ask, “What’s your dream job?” or say things like, “Choose something you love so you never feel like you’re working a day in your life,” or whatever.

But upon further reflection, this employee came to a very different conclusion.

For me, that’s simply untrue. My dream job is no job.

They can’t help but feel a little guilty about it.

I can’t think of a single thing I’d love to do work-wise every day… genuinely. I think I’m broken lol.

No human was born to hustle this much.

Redditors commiserate with anti-work fantasies of their own.

Maybe the real dream is not working at all.

There’s a big distinction between having a job and actually making a difference.

Even when you actually achieve your “dream job,” it’s often not what you expect it to be.

It could be argued that modern humans weren’t meant to live such fast-paced lives.

This person ultimately chose honesty over keeping up appearances.

Maybe this employee isn’t broken at all — maybe the system is.

