Business Owner Let A Group Use His Office But Banned WiFi Access, So An Entitled Guest Tried Lying To His Wife To Get The Password And Immediately Embarrassed Himself

It’s always funny when someone gets caught up in an obvious lie.

Imagine someone strolling into your office, acting like they’re in charge, then confidently using your husband’s name to push for something he never approved.

Would you give them their way? Or would you tell them exactly how it is?

In the following story, one man’s wife finds herself in this situation and puts the guy in his place.

Here’s how it all went down.

Entitled guy tries to convince my wife to let him break my office rules. I let some people use the meeting room in my office for their “business” meetings in the evenings for a couple of weeks (it was an MLM group my friend was a part of). I told my friend they couldn’t use the wifi for security reasons. My wife works for me, and she stayed at the office while the people were there one evening. This guy, whom I’ve never met, comes up to her with an entitled attitude and says, “I need the wifi password. Give it to me.”

At this point, he didn’t know what to say.

She told him he can’t have it. He responded, “Your boss, (insert my name here), said we could have it. You know him, right? I don’t want to have to call him and get you in trouble for not giving me the password.” My wife’s response: “Yes, I know him. I sleep in the same bed with him every night. Go ahead and call him. Let’s see how that conversation goes.” The guy scurried off with his tail between his legs. 😂

Wow! What a great comeback.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever dealt with a similar situation.

She got him good! It’s so funny that the guy didn’t know who he was speaking to.

