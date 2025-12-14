Busy Woman’s Boyfriend Wants Her To Go To The Gym Regularly, But She Has Two Jobs And Goes To School And Doesn’t Have Time

Listen, going to the gym is great, but you can’t force someone else to do it.

AITA for refusing to go to the gym? “I, 31 (F) have been with my boyfriend 37 (M) for about a year. We have recently been getting in repeated arguments about my lack of going to the gym and working out. For context, I am not overweight and have no known health issues. I weigh about 110 lbs 5’5, I am active at work, and eat extremely healthy.

I have been working two jobs 7 days a week for over 2 years, one medical M-F and one as a bartender on Sat/Sun, usually I do a double at least one weekend day. I am also taking college courses right now for nursing school. I live with my boyfriend and until very recently I did 100% of the housework (we will get to that). My boyfriend (37 M) works as a bartender and works checking soda machines at fast food restaurants during his free time for extra money. He goes to the gym a couple nights a week, he’s been going to this gym for about 10 years, and he pays around $170 a month for the membership. A few weeks ago he said he would start helping out around the house in exchange for me going to the gym. I asked him if was unhappy with how I look and he insisted he isn’t, but the gym is important to him and being with someone who wants to better themselves is important to him.

I told him with both jobs and school, the gym is not a priority, but that I would try to work out if I had free time since it was important to him. I did go to our apartment gym a few times after that conversation and he did start helping around the house, but leaves big tasks like laundry, cooking and cleaning to me. I usually get home, go grocery shopping/get dinner made/the house cleaned up while he works out so he can relax and eat as soon as he gets home from the gym. The first time I get to sit down and do school work or relax is like 9:30 pm after dinner while he plays video games.

If I’m being honest I just don’t have energy to go to the gym and I can’t afford a gym membership to his gym, so we wouldn’t even be working out together. (I asked if he wanted to work out with me at our apartment gym and he said he won’t workout there since it’s not a nice enough gym) I can’t afford to cut back on work either because even with both jobs I struggle to pay bills. He’s blown up at me several times since the initial conversation, he tells me I’m lazy and that working two jobs and going to school is no excuse for not working out. I’ve told him I don’t really have time after work to go the gym because I’m taking care of him and the house and the animals after work and have study time in the evenings, and he said I should be waking up at 6 am and go before work if that’s the case. That he only started helping out around the house so I would go to the gym and I’m disrespecting what he wants out of a relationship and disrespecting what’s important to him by not going. I’ve asked him again if he was unhappy with how my body looks and he said no he just wants me to go because it’s important to him that I better myself. I can’t help but think there’s no possible way I’m the ******* in this but am I wrong?”

