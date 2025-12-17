Car Enthusiast Let His Girlfriend Move In With Him, But Her Way Of Fixing The Parking Situation Completely Obliterated Their Relationship

Even in the most harmonious of relationships, it’s completely normal for couples not to see eye to eye on certain issues.

But how they handle these disagreements is what truly makes or breaks a partnership.

The guy in this story had a hobby that he’d invested significant time and money into, but his girlfriend didn’t like it one bit.

But instead of trying to talk things through like a normal, mature partner would, she went behind his back to take matters into her own hands instead.

Read on to find out what she did to cause him to sue her.

AITA for suing my girlfriend after she had my 1967 impala project taken to the scrapyard? I had a 1967 Impala four-door that I bought in February 2019. A couple of months ago I bought my first house that had a 2.5 car garage. I moved the car in and started tearing it down for a complete restoration. I had the body in one bay and the chassis in another, plus the whole garage filled with parts. Then, two months ago my girlfriend came to live with me during this whole crisis and the whole time has hated that car.

Let’s see why his girlfriend had such an issue with his car project.

She wanted to park in the garage, but I have two acres of land with a lot of nice places to park under shady trees – or even in the barn if it has to be inside. I told her tough, luck it’s my house and its not like I can just throw it back together real quick. Anyways, I was out of town for a couple days on a business trip for the small local company I work for. When I got back, my girlfriend was all smiles. Making me food all the time, doing all the chores, all that.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out why his girlfriend’s demeanor had changed so much.

I though maybe she just was happy to have me home, but then I realized that I didn’t see her car in it’s usual spot. I asked her where she parked so I could make sure I mow that area and keep it clean, and she said not to worry because she parked in the garage. I asked how and she told me to go check it out. Turns out that while I was gone she hired some people to come over and move everything related to that car, including the drivetrain, body, and chassis and all parts, and take it to the local dump/scrapyard.

Yikes! Let’s see how he felt about her horrifying behavior.

I was absolutely dumbfounded. I had spent over $11,000 on that car including new parts, services, and the car itself. I told her that I was going to be taking her to court for that and she brushed me off like I was being dramatic. Then, I told her that its done between us and to pack her things and leave. I’ll admit I was really angry but I did end up getting a lawyer, and as I have all the receipts for all that money spent and I have her on my house’s security camera footage letting the guys in and watching them take it all I think I can win.

But his approach didn’t go down well with everyone.

Her family and friends are absolutely blowing me up saying its just a stupid old piece of junk, that she cannot pay back all that money I spent, and that I should just let it go. But I have been putting all my time, effort, and money into that car for a year and a half now and goddammit if I am not going to get justice for what she did. AITA?

His girlfriend was totally disrespectful and needs to pay for what she did.

She clearly had very little care for her boyfriend if she simply got rid of the project that he cared so much about, so it’s a wonder why she wanted to be with him anyway.

Her actions were disgusting and completely toxic; her friends and family have no business backing her up.

Let’s see what the Reddit community thought about this.

This person agreed that her behavior was toxic and completely disrespectful.

While others were furious on his behalf.

Meanwhile, this Redditor urged him to take action right away.

She got exactly what she deserved.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.