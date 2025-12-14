Colleague Tried Helping A Coworker Fix His Slow Laptop, But After The Coworker Refused Basic Troubleshooting And Blamed Him For The Slowdown, He Decided He Was Done Helping For Good

Helping people isn’t always as easy as it should be.

So, what would you do if a coworker begged you to look at their painfully slow laptop, only to ignore every fix you suggested and then try to blame you for making it slow?

Would you take the blame? Or would you remind them why they called you in the first place?

In the following story, one colleague finds himself in this situation and decides to speak up.

Here’s what happened.

Sometimes I don’t like helping people I’m not in tech support, but on rare occasions, I do some troubleshooting for colleagues and decide if something can be fixed in-office (software) or needs a proper technician (hardware). A colleague asked me to take a look at his laptop. His Microsoft Word is slowing down, and Excel is not responding, with a very slow laptop performance. Turns out he has 10+ Chrome tabs open, several Word windows, several Excel windows, and has not rebooted his laptop in weeks. The real trouble happens when I tell him to save and close the windows, then reboot. Conversation as follows:

He tried to convince his colleague to do it quickly.

Colleague: “But Doragon, how do I do work if I close them?” Doragon(me): “Then continue from where you left off. Reboot only takes a minute anyway.” Colleague: “I need all these files. What happens if they disappear?” Doragon: “That’s why you should save them. Now do it.”

Then, the guy started blaming him.

Colleague: “Never mind, I’ll do it later. But the laptop is still slow. What did you do to make it so slow?” Angry_Doragon: “OI! Hello! You asked me to check it because it was slow, and you now blame me?!” At that point, I told him to handle his own problems and went off elsewhere. Always refused to help him after that. I swear, some people exist to irritate others.

Wow! That guy sounds like something else!

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever dealt with someone like this.

This person’s go-to question involves a reboot.

Some people don’t believe things until they’ve heard them from multiple people.

For this retiree, they don’t miss helping people like this.

According to this comment, helping people with disabilities is more rewarding than IT.

Sounds like he needs serious help.

Like the kind of help that comes from a basic computer course. Geez.

