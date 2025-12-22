College Student Refused To Let Her Sister’s Coworker Crash On Their Couch, So She Was Branded The Villain For Setting Boundaries

Sometimes being kind turns into being taken advantage of, and saying “no” becomes the only sane option.

When a student’s coworker asked to live on her couch after drama with her ex, things got awkward fast.

The request soon spiraled into guilt, drama, and one very awkward living situation.

AITA for not letting my coworker live on my couch So my sister and I are college students and live and work together. One of our coworkers, who has recently started getting closer with my sister, just asked to live on our couch until she graduates in December. I said no.

Apparently this coworker is really going through something.

Coworker moved up here with nothing but her man. They share a room, a bed, everything. He broke up with her two months ago, but is still willing to let her live in his room. Well, her ex got a new girl, and she got ticked and started disrespecting her ex and his new girlfriend. He wanted her gone for four days while the new girl comes and visits. Well, coworker is telling people he kicked her out, and she’s gonna stay on our couch for over a month.

But this college student knows they really don’t have room for one more.

We have three cats, a small apartment, and the couch is already ripping—so I don’t want anyone to sleep on it long-term. And honestly, I don’t really know this girl at all.

She’s already doing more than her fair share, and worries about the extra work an extra roommate might bring.

I already take care of the apartment by myself, with no help from my sister. I don’t have room for all of coworker’s stuff, especially right before the holidays. To make it worse, she didn’t ask anyone else to stay with them because they have “too much going on.” And we don’t??

She’s getting tired of all the uncomfortable requests.

This is the fifth person who’s asked to live in our apartment for over 30 days, and I finally said I can’t do it. Now she’s saying she’s going to go stay with family about an hour and a half away from our job, and I feel bad—but she didn’t get kicked out.

Ultimately, she thinks it’s her sister’s coworker’s responsibility — not hers.

She’s blowing it out of proportion, and I don’t feel like my sister and I should be responsible for fixing this for her. Of course she said no, but thought I was a terrible person for not letting her. AITA?

What a mess.

What did Reddit think?

Her coworker can’t expect everyone else to solve all her problems for her.

Frankly, this coworker doesn’t have anyone else to blame but herself.

This coworker may be going through a hard time, but that doesn’t excuse the disrespect.

This coworker may not be someone they want around in the long run.

Sometimes protecting your peace means letting someone else figure out their own mess.

