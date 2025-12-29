College Student’s Senior Trip Was Supposed To Be A Big Celebration With Friends, But An Unexpected Guest Sparked Tension Before The Trip Even Began

Big group trips depend on everyone being on the same page, especially when they mark the end of an era.

In this story, one college student feels rocked by her friend’s surprise decision to bring his girlfriend without asking.

Scrambling to reset their expectations, the group must now decide whether to speak up or silently swallow the disappointment.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting my friend to bring his girlfriend on our friend groups senior trip? I (F22) and my friends are currently planning our senior friend group trip.

This trip means a lot to her and she’s excited to spend some quality time with everyone.

We are all graduating and moving away from each other, and this trip is our last hurrah of sorts. We are planning on doing a week-long trip out of the country. Our friend group is mixed gender, but we are all very platonic and close.

But then one of her friends threw and unexpected wrench in the plans.

One of our friends (M21) brought up casually that he invited his girlfriend (F19) to join us and that she is going to come on the trip. A couple friends and I were kind of bothered by this, as we were hoping to have some quality friend time.

She sees his girlfriend as a direct obstacle to this.

When she is around, obviously we don’t get to see as much of him, and since this is one of our last times all together like this, that would kind of bother.

But she isn’t sure how to bring this up without making things uncomfortable.

I feel weird saying something because I don’t want to make her feel uncomfortable or like we don’t like her, especially as his female friend.

Overall, she feels a little resentful that her friend would put her in this position.

But I’m frustrated with my friend not asking us if he should invite her and nervous about how this will change the trip dynamic. I had definitely pictured more of a ‘bro trip.’ AITA?

Ultimately, it’s not wrong to be a little disappointed about missing out on time with your friend.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks her friend sort of crossed a line by inviting his girlfriend in the first place.

Maybe she should ask her other friends to help her make her point.

On the other hand, maybe this is a chance to get closer with his girlfriend.

Her feelings are valid, but it’s how she chooses to act on them that truly matters.

In the long run, pretending nothing is wrong will only make this trip even less enjoyable.

Maybe telling the truth is the only way to keep resentment at bay.

