Company Has Van That Employees Can Use To Run Errands, But The Manger Claims He’s The Only One Who Can Drive It

Imagine working at a company where there’s a van you can use to run errands. If the manager suddenly wanted to use that van as his own personal vehicle, would you think nothing of it, or would you want to get revenge?

In this story, several employees are in this exact situation, and they decide to get revenge on the manager.

He has definitely noticed, but he still doesn’t know that they’re responsible.

Something’s Fishy I worked at a small company that had a Chrysler Voyager van which we used for short errands around town. Sometimes a few of us might use it to go out to lunch. No big deal. Then one day our manager relocated nearby in temporary housing and demanded to have full exclusive use of the van. I lived more than an hour away and I normally took the commuter train.

I had to do a pickup of expensive gear from a specialized rental facility near where I live in order to run diagnostic tests on some equipment at work. I took the van home that day and picked up the gear the following morning. I drove down to the office and we proceeded to do our work. Then here comes our manager.

He comes up to me and scowls, “So, you left me high and dry…” I told him that I needed the van to pick up important test gear. “Well, I had to take a cab!”, he retorted. Seeing that our van was going to be taken away, we resolved to leave a parting gift.

Before turning over the van, we drove to the nursery and bought a canister of fish fertilizer oil. Generous samples were deposited inside the door panels and under the seat. It was summer and the temperature was sweltering. We promptly relinquished the van to the manager without any fanfare.

Over the ensuing days I overheard him commenting about a persisting bad odor that wouldn’t go away. We got in my coworker’s Mercedes and drove off for lunch, trying not to laugh.

The manager was really being ridiculous to claim exclusive use of the van when it was actually needed for other purposes.

If something smells fishy, your coworkers might be responsible.

