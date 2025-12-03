Company Laid Off An Employee Too Soon, And Now They’re Going Through A Tough Time Without Him. But He Refuses To Come Back Because He’s Using Vacation Time He’d Built Up.

Pssshttttt, these folks have a lot of nerve…

To expect a laid-off employee to rush back to work because things aren’t going smoothly?

The guy who faced that proposal in this Reddit story wasn’t having it!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

He’s on vacation. “My buddy from work got laid off for three weeks yesterday. He tried to tell HR and leadership it was a really bad idea because he was also in charge of a high-volume 3PL (third-party logistics) facility. Well, they did it anyway and gave him the choice of filing for unemployment or using vacation time. He decided to use vacation time.

Well, well, well…

Fast forward to today. Customer Service calls our offices saying that nothing is shipping from the aforementioned 3PL and it’s going to shut down at least 8 different customers. My boss informs them that the person handling the 3PL is laid off, and, sorry we don’t have access to that facility in our ERP to help them (for checks and balances reasons). Vice Prez hears about it. Then my boss’s boss. Then HR.

What’s going on here?!?!

My boss’s boss comes in my office today to ask me to take over the 3PL for a few weeks, and I lay out why I can’t realistically do it on top of my normal job. I ask him why we can’t just bring back the guy who did it in the first place, because this sounded really important. His shoulders slump, and he tells me, “He won’t do it. He’s on vacation.”

There was no way this guy was going back in to help out!

