Construction Worker Puts Up No Parking Signs, But The Parking Authority Tells Him That Means He Can’t Park There Either

City construction can be quite inconvenient. While necessary, nobody likes it when part of the street is blocked off and there’s less parking available than usual.

Even the construction worker in this story doesn’t like this situation, but it’s a job, and a man’s gotta eat.

He’s also out for revenge when the local parking authority gives him a hard time about the construction equipment and blocking parking spots.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I can’t park here? Ok then no one can I lay pipe for a living. My crew works in a congested city with a lot of multi-lane one-way traffic. We started a new job on one today, had our flaggers close off the lane we have to dig the trench in and set up a lane shift with an arrow panel. We follow all the DOT and city regulations as always, including putting out no parking signs in parking spots in the work zone that are properly issued to us by the city PD.

He was called out for not following his own sign.

Everything is going fine til parking authority shows up. Buddy is talking nonsense about us not being allowed to shut down the lane if the metered parking spots aren’t paid for and that we can’t park our equipment and vehicles there either unless they’re paid. Then tried to argue with me that I couldn’t be parked there in my work truck bc the sign says “no parking,” kept on fighting the straw man that it didn’t matter that they were MY freaking signs, no parking means no parking. Didn’t have an answer for why he could park there then by his own logic.

It’s going to be hard to find parking tomorrow.

Anyway, tomorrow there will be no parking available on either side of the block. I work for a big construction company with decent bosses and enough hard-earned respect to get the OK to pay for double the amount of spots that were unavailable today. No parking on both sides of this street is gonna be a real hassle, and I promise every single person who complains to my crew will be directed to call the city parking authority with concerns because they required us to do this.

He knows construction is inconvenient.

And for anyone who’s gonna talk any nonsense about construction and how annoying that its happening everywhere all the time, I know. I don’t wanna freaking be out here either but I got a family to feed and you people need gas lines. It’s hot out here, I don’t have time to be harassed by meter maids and drivers with anger issues, I’m trying to dig a freaking hole and go home.

It sounds like OP doesn’t like his job very much, but at least he’ll have somewhere to park his truck tomorrow without parking enforcement complaining.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, this is exactly what drivers see.

Here’s some gratitude for OP’s hard work.

It does sound like he has great bosses.

I feel the same way.

Yes, he should report the parking attendant.

That was an easy problem to solve!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.