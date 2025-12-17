Customer Waited Over An Hour For His Meal At Denny’s While Staff Argued In The Kitchen, Then Got Called Rude When He Finally Walked Out

There’s bad service, and then there’s watching your food sit in the kitchen while the staff screams at each other.

So, what would you do if you’d already waited over an hour in a nearly empty restaurant, watching your plate go cold in the window while no one bothered to bring it out? Would you continue to wait? Or would you finally give up and walk out?

In the following story, one diner finds himself in this exact situation and decides to walk out. Here’s what happened.

AITA for walking out of a denny’s when they claimed my order was “almost ready”? This happened about two months ago. It was after a concert at about 1 am. We went to Denny’s, which was right next to the hotel. The restaurant had a manager, 4 servers, and at least 3 people that I could count cooking in the kitchen, and a 1 busser. There were only 2 tables seated in the whole restaurant, and about 4 parties waiting to be seated.

Apparently, no one was getting served food.

After about 30 minutes of waiting, and no one had approached the front of the restaurant, 3 out of the 4 parties left. Finally, they approached and sat us down. (me, my wife, my mother in law, and my child) We got our drinks rather promptly and placed our orders. After about 20 more minutes, I started noticing that the other two seated tables had not been served any food, and the entire staff was just fighting and cussing at each other.

He got up and spoke with a waitress.

About 10 minutes later, I saw my plate in the order window.

About 20 minutes later, they still had not brought my plate, and I didn’t see any of the other plates getting finished. One of the two seated tables got up and walked out. I waited another 10 minutes. There were no drink refills, no status updates, and my plate was still waiting in the pickup window. At this time, I got up and approached a waitress and said, “We are just going to pay for our drinks and leave. We have been here for over an hour, and you all have failed to get a single plate out of the kitchen. Possibly the worst restaurant staff I have ever witnessed.”

The waitress thought he was being rude.

The waitress said, “One moment, you all’s food is about to come out,” and I said, “I doubt it. I’m just going to pay for the drinks.” She said, “Okay, well, you don’t have to be rude about it.” I said, “I don’t think I was being rude, but you all should do your job instead of just fighting with each other the whole night.” AITA?

Yikes! Terrible restaurant service is the worst.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit would’ve done in this situation.

This person encountered the same thing recently.

For this person, the staff didn’t deserve the patience he showed.

Here’s someone who may or may not have paid for his drinks before leaving.

According to this person, he’s been in kitchens with fights, but food still came out.

Hope he left a bad review, because the owners would not be happy about this.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.