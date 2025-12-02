Dad Leaves Everything To One Of His Children, And His Other Children Are Furious And Think They Deserve Part Of The Inheritance

Imagine being the only one who was there for your dad up until the moment he passed away. If he left everything he had to you in his will, would you keep it all for yourself or share with your siblings?

AITAH for refusing to share my inheritance with the siblings who are now threatening to sue me for “undue influence”? My father passed away a few months ago. In his will, he left his entire estate to me, explicitly disinheriting my brother “Mark” 40M and sister “Jenna” 38F. The thing is 10 years ago, my father gave them $150k each as an “advance” on their inheritance to start businesses because they begged and begged. He had a lot of money back then so it wasn’t much to him. Both of them blew it within two years (vacations, cars, etc.) and had the nerve to ask him for more. When he refused, they got cruel. They stopped visiting, wouldn’t let him see his grandkids, and bad-mouthed him to the entire family, claiming he was a “miser” who was “hoarding” their money.

I was the one who was there for him. I took him to doctor’s appointments, helped him with his finances (without ever touching a dime for myself because unlike my siblings I have a great job that I worked hard for), and was with him in hospice when he died. It was just me and him at the end. His will is iron-clad, written by his long-time lawyer, and includes a clause stating they received their share “during my lifetime.”

Mark and Jenna are furious. They’ve been blowing up my phone, saying I “poisoned” him against them. They’re badmouthing me to the family and I’m getting phone calls from relatives that I should help them. Now, they’ve hired a lawyer and today I was served papers. They are threatening to contest the will, claiming I “took advantage” of our father in his old age and used “undue influence” to get him to cut them out. They offered to “drop the lawsuit” if I just give them $100k each.

I told them to get lost and that I would never give them a single cent of our father’s money after how they treated him.

I am so angry I can barely speak. AITAH for telling them I’d see them in court and refusing to give them anything? I’m honestly worried that fighting this in court will take more in legal fees than just paying them but I’m so angry that I need an outside opinion because I’ve lost perspective.

