Dad Lets His 15-Year-Old Son Work At A Construction Site Because He Loves It, But His Wife Thinks Their Son Is Too Young To Work

AITA for letting my son work at a construction site. So my son loves construction. When he was young he would mix many different soils and make a road for his toy cars in our back yard. When he was 11 I wanted to store some grain from our farm in the countryside and he helped in construction.I got him a wheelbarrow and he carried bricks in them and cement. He told me he had never had more fun.

I am relatively wealthy and was planning to construct a bunch of houses in a residential area. I bought a piece of land and met with an architect. Our plans were approved and we started construction but 2020 happened. I told my son that now I can continue construction and he wanted to work there. He is 15 BTW.

I let him work there and he was pulling his weight. A lot of the construction workers agreed that he was of help and was nice and fun to chat with while doing work. I told him I will be giving him 10 percent of the revenue I get from renting the house. He is really interested in the stock market and day trading and I thought he could use this funds and try to grow them.

Today was the end of the week and I picked him up as usual and he was tired, he was happy that he could help. My wife says that this is child labour but I am not forcing my son to go there, he can stay home if he wants, if the work is too much for him, he choose not to do it. He says he enjoys it and I have never seen him happier.

My wife wants me to stop taking my son to the construction site but my son is happy. he loves working and unlike my wife and my daughters he does not think any work is beneath him. My son has work ethic and is happy to work. Once he is interested in something, he does his best. He was interested in programming back in 2018 and I took him to code camp for 2 months where he learnt a lot and he came home and practiced and now he can make good looking websites. He is also able to study with a positive attitude and get above average grades.

I work at a distribution company , we basically buy goods from a producer and distribute them to small 1 person shops to big retailers. When the company was starting up , I had to bring my son to work because, there was something important to do and I was already in the car with him. He helped around while we were there and now my boss offered him a job once he is able to legally get one. My son will be making more than my wife because he does not think stocking shelves and loading trucks is beneath him. My wife makes 1000 USD a month at my brother in laws private school in a made up position because she has a negative attitude towards jobs her degree could get her. I do not want to make him feel like he is not doing a good job and ruin his very good attitude towards work by firing him from working at our construction site. So AITA for letting my son work at a construction site?

