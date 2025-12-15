We have all wanted to make someone regret how they have treated us. But few make such a serious task out of it.

You want screenshots? You’ll get screenshots. My mom’s always been.. passionate about school. And to be fair, sometimes that passion comes from a good place. She can be super supportive when she wants to be. She’ll hype me up before a test, help me go over flashcards, and so much more. She cares.

But today? Today was not one of those supportive days. Today was one of the days where that passion was.. Misplaced. I told her, super reasonably, that I had five difficult assignments but was planning to do two today and finish the other three tomorrow. A completely normal, time-managed strategy. But she just stared at me like I was plotting a heist instead of managing my homework. Total silence, total judgment. Then she said the thing that flipped the switch : “I want proof. Screenshots. Screenshots or it didn’t happen.” Like I was lying. Like I was sitting in my room pretending to do work while secretly building a pillow fort. I just said “Okay,” and walked away. Calm. Collected. Not because I agreed, but because I had a plan. She wanted screenshots? I was about to turn her request into a full-scale production. I didn’t just screenshot the completed assignments. No. I gave her a full digital timeline of every step I took.

Screenshot: opening google classroom Screenshot: navigating to the classroom. Screenshot: opening the assignment. Screenshot: creating the Google Doc. Screenshot: naming the file. Screenshot: typing the first answer. Screenshot: submitting it. Screenshot: checking that it uploaded. Every single screenshot came with a watermark I designed myself: “Screenshot taken for MOM PROOF. Verified by Cherry Inc.” It looked legit. Like a government-issued seal of academic validation. When I started sending them one by one, she finally responde.

“Okay, what’s with the watermark? A little obnoxious.” I didn’t flinch. I just said : “You said, ‘Screenshots or it didn’t happen.’ I wanted to make sure you knew it was accurate.” She paused. Blinked. And then dropped what I’d been waiting for: “I did indeed. Because I can’t trust you.” So I looked at her and said, without missing a beat: “You said screenshots or it didn’t happen. And it very much did.” So yeah. She got her proof. She got all of her proof. In high-res. With timestamps. And branding.

