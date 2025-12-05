Daughter Shares Her Artwork With Mom Hoping for Support, But She Calls It a Waste of Time and Then Plays the Victim

One art lover says she was excited to show her mom her latest pieces, hoping for a little encouragement.

Instead, her mom told her she was “wasting her time” and that she doesn’t show off her own hobbies because “no one cares.”

When the daughter tearfully explained that the comment hurt her, her mom doubled down, accusing her of being selfish.

Read on for the story.

AITA for being upset with my mother for dismissing my hobby I was in school for art, but was pushed by my mother to go to esthetics school, and still post my art on social media in hopes to eventually make that hobby more of a career. The other day I was showing her some of the work I was extremely proud of when she asked me “what do I do?” I was confused and asked her what she meant and she asked “what do I ever show you of my hobbies?” I replied with “I mean, you don’t really show me anything” to which she replied “exactly, maybe if you wouldn’t waste my time with this, I could.”

Ouch.

This made me cry and she left the room. About 40 minutes to an hour later she came out to give me a hug. I told her “You hurt my feelings, I was showing you, someone important in my life, something I’m really passionate about and that sort of dismissal was really hurtful.” She got mad and said “I just don’t want to talk to people after work, I can’t force myself to be happy all the time.”

Alrighty then.

I told her I understood that, however there were nicer ways of saying that, ways that didn’t sound so hurtful and dismissive about something important to me. She responded with “Okay, I will try harder to walk on eggshells in my own house.” I replied “I didn’t ask for that, I just asked you to be a little more considerate with your words.”

So much manipulation.

She then asked me “when do I get to bother you with hobbies?” to which I said “It wouldn’t be bothering me, if someone I care about is passionate about something and wants to show me, I don’t think its bothersome.” She then said “Well, I just wanted you to see outside of yourself.” At this point, I was mildly upset so I told her “I see outside if myself just fine, the issue is that you don’t, I expressed to you how your actions affected me and instead of listening and acknowledging that, you looked for every way to defend that action. You can’t even bring yourself to tell me that you’re sorry.”

Boom.

She said “sorry” sarcastically and threw her hands up in the air and stomped off to bed. I could hear her later that night on the phone with her new boyfriend telling her I was an a****** for it. So reddit… AITA? I can see me snapping and telling her to look outside of herself being mean.

Most Redditors said the daughter wasn’t in the wrong at all, calling her mother’s reaction dismissive, manipulative, and unnecessarily cruel.

This person said there’s no winning with her, she stinks all around.

This person can’t even believe this is in question (it’s obviously Mom).

And this person said Mom needs to support her kid no matter what.

Turns out the only thing harder than creating art is showing it to someone who only knows how to tear it down.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.