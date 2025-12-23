Delivery Driver Expected Another No-Tip Dropoff, But A Little Boy Touched His Heart With Kindness Instead

People often assume children don’t understand courtesy, much less tipping etiquette.

One delivery driver’s assumptions were quickly challenged when a little kid answered the door and handled the whole thing like a pro.

The ensuing interaction proved the smallest customers deliver the biggest surprises.

A small kid (7-8 years old) answered the door Usually when kids answer the door for pizza, it sucks because their parents don’t tell them to tip or how to tip on a receipt. Well, a little boy answered the door for a delivery I took the other day.

This driver figured he was in for a bad tip, but the kid quickly proved him wrong.

He was really young, like 7 or 8, and had on a bright red shirt with a dinosaur on it. He proceeds to hand me an extra five and says, “Keep the change.”

When I say thank you, he just waves it off. I hand him his pizzas, and he inhales like he’s smelling them and says, “This is going to be great after the day I had.”

What a precocious little gentleman.

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

Pizza delivery is one of those jobs that never fails to keep you guessing.

It’s always great to watch a good teaching moment in action.

Tipping culture often sounds very strange to non-American redditors.

Maybe some kids shouldn’t be in charge of answering the door.

This delivery driver thought they knew how the transaction was going to play out, but this precocious young kid proved him wrong.

Never judge a book by its cover, folks.

