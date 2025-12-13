Delta Airlines Captain Talked To Passengers About Ice Cream To Calm Their Nerves During The Government Shutdown
by Matthew Gilligan
The recent government shutdown, which happened to be the longest in U.S. history, is now over, but that was a pretty tense time for a lot of folks…
And it really messed up air traffic in this country.
But people who work for airlines and at airports did their best to make sure that travelers arrived safely at their destinations.
In a viral TikTok video, a Delta Air Lines pilot named Captain Christopher Pennington addressed folks on a flight to put their minds at ease.
The captain got on the plane’s PA system and told passengers, “I know we probably have quite a few nervous flyers today.”
He added, “This aircraft doesn’t move an inch unless my co-captain Michael and I are absolutely certain it’s safe.”
The captain then said, “Before I left the house, my little one just learned the word ice cream. She made me promise to get her some when I get home.”
He added, “Nothing, and I mean nothing unsafe comes between me, that little girl, and her ice cream.”
This guy gets it!
Check out the video.
@sisterhoodwomentravelers
Delta Pilot’s Message During the Shutdown Will Melt Your Heart ❤️ A Delta pilot’s words stopped everyone in their tracks: “Nothing unsafe will come between me and getting my little girl ice cream.” ❤️ In a week full of uncertainty, this was the message we all needed — calm, compassion, and confidence in the people who get us home safely. #TravelWithGrace #WomenWhoTravel #DeltaPilot #MeltYourHeart #IceCreamLove #TravelWithCare #SafeTravel #governmentshutdown #sisterhoodtravels
And here’s how viewers reacted.
This person was impressed.
Another TikTokker chimed in.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
This captain deserves a raise!
Nice work!
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.