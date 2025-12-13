Delta Airlines Captain Talked To Passengers About Ice Cream To Calm Their Nerves During The Government Shutdown

The recent government shutdown, which happened to be the longest in U.S. history, is now over, but that was a pretty tense time for a lot of folks…

And it really messed up air traffic in this country.

But people who work for airlines and at airports did their best to make sure that travelers arrived safely at their destinations.

In a viral TikTok video, a Delta Air Lines pilot named Captain Christopher Pennington addressed folks on a flight to put their minds at ease.

The captain got on the plane’s PA system and told passengers, “I know we probably have quite a few nervous flyers today.”

He added, “This aircraft doesn’t move an inch unless my co-captain Michael and I are absolutely certain it’s safe.”

The captain then said, “Before I left the house, my little one just learned the word ice cream. She made me promise to get her some when I get home.”

He added, “Nothing, and I mean nothing unsafe comes between me, that little girl, and her ice cream.”

This guy gets it!

Check out the video.

